Mumbai: Apart from being a super stunning and talented actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a cute wife and mother. The actor knows how to balance her hectic work schedule to spend some family time. On Thursday night, Bebo introduced fans to her 'Chands'. Yes, the actor took her Instagram stories and surprised fans with 'Chand series'. She shared a real picture of the moon from Pataudi Palace and followed it up with a picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. In this picture, Kareen looks absolutely pretty in a grey sweatshirt, but it's Taimur's goofy expression that won everyone's heart. Don't forget to miss a lollipop in little munchkin's mouth. "With My chand 1," Kareena wrote while sharing the picture.

The next in Kareena's Chand series featured her husband Saif Ali Khan who looked royal in a white kurta-pajama. "And the best for the last," Bebo wrote.

Yes, the next in line was Kareena and Saif's younger son Jeh. Sharing the picture, Kareena revealed that she managed to get this picture of her 'chand' right before his bedtime. "Between the chand and his bedtime… but I managed yay!! series complete," Kareena wrote while sharing the picture that featured dad Saif too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is waiting for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which also stars Aamir Khan.