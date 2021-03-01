Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a new picture on Instagram for the first time after giving birth to her second baby. The new mommy took to Instagram to flaunt her pout and that makeup-free radiant skin as she basked in the sun at her new residence in Mumbai. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's Mom Sharmila Tagore Stuck in Delhi, Hasn't Seen Kareena Kapoor's Baby No. 2 Yet

Wearing a pair of black sunnies and a jute hat, the actor looked stunning. Fans flocked to the comment section of Kareena’s post to express just how gorgeous she appears in her make-up-free ‌look. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who’s both a colleague and a friend of Bebo wrote ‘roast chicken glow’ as people showered Kareena and her newborn with love on Instagram. Also Read - What is Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan’s Baby Name? Nana Randhir Kapoor Has to Say This

Kareena gave birth to her second baby on February 21, Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The actor’s family was by her side when she became the mom for the second time after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif have not revealed the name of their baby yet and if the latest media reports are anything to go by, then the couple doesn’t plan to introduce the baby to the world anytime soon. Earlier, when they had named their firstborn Taimur, the entire hell broke loose. In an interview later, Kareena revealed that it was she who fell in love with the name Taimur which means ‘iron’, and wanted her son to carry that name. Bebo said that while Saif asked her to be sure of the name, she insisted on it and went ahead to use the name.