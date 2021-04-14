Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for the celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food, for DiscoveryPlus which is scheduled to premiere on April 15. During the fun episode, the Jab We Met actor will be seen getting in a candid conversation with her friends Tanya Ghavri and others on the show. When she is asked about the three things that she takes to her bed before going off to sleep, she gives a quirky response. Revealing her bedroom secret, she said that she takes a bottle of wine, her5 pajamas, and her husband Saif Ali Khan to bed. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is Not Sure If Taimur Ali Khan is Stretching Post Yoga Or Nap | See Photo

When she is asked about the three things she takes to her bed in a jiffy, she replied, "A Wine Bottle, Pajamas, and Saif Ali Khan."She also has a good laugh about it and says, "I think it's the perfect answer, and I am having the hamper."

Earlier, she also shared the promo of the show and captioned it, "Anyone who knows the Kapoor clan, knows how much we love to eat! I'm excited to finally be able to share a sneak peek at @discoveryplusin's #StarVsFood. It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering Pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing! Don't forget to catch the premiere on 15th April only on discovery+ Also excited to see what @arjunkapoor, @malaikaaroraofficial, @karanjohar, @pratikgandhiofficial whip up!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Tandav.