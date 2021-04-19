Mumbai: There is bad news for all Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan fans as they have to wait more to see the newborn. Kareena and Saif are very particular about the public appearance of their second baby. They have neither revealed the name of Taimur’s brother nor have they shared any picture of him on social media. Now, the latest report suggests that Saif and Kareena have decided not to bring the newborn in public. A source very close to the actors revealed that they don’t want the baby should go through the same as in Taimur’s case. “Look at what happened with Taimur. Saif and Kareena decided to bring Taimur out, just to be polite with the photographers they allowed them to click the child as and when he was. Now, Taimur starts waving the minute he sees photographers, it is not healthy at all for the child.” Also Read - Karan Johar Unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram After Dostana 2 'Recasting', Actor Still Follows Him

Kareena and Saif are not ready to give the second baby public exposure and therefore decide to let him be out of all the limelight. The source further revealed, “The baby is better off without becoming a celebrity at age 0 on social media. I think Bebo and Saif have learned their lesson. In the effort to be polite to the paparazzi they won’t allow their child to be constantly exposed to media scrutiny”. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Says, 'I Am Concerned When My Films Don’t Do Well' | Here's Why

In Kareena Kapoor Khan’s previous post, she shared a pic of the entire family but made sure to hide the face of the newborn son with an emoji. “This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys? ❤️”, she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. Bebo had once mentioned in an interview: “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Talking about Kareena’s work, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan. The film which is directed by Advait Chandan is an official remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.