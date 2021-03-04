Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed by second child last month. To give him blessings, the couple’s close friends visited them on Wednesday evening. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla were seen in the frame. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the stunning picture and wrote, “ Lovely Evenings”. Also Read - Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video Apologises Unconditionally For Its Show, Says ‘Already Removed Scenes’

This is Saif and Kareena’s first picture after the arrival of their second child. While Kareena can be seen clad in a pale olive green shirt, Saif is seen dressed in a crisp white kurta-pyjama. Karan Johar was also seen arriving at Saif and Kareena’s house on Wednesday evening but was not a part of the group picture shared by Karisma. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Pouts in First Selfie After Birth of Second Child, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Roast Chicken Glow'

Check Out The Photo Here:



A similar photo was also shared on Instagram by Natasha Poonawalla and she captioned it, “A night with the gang. So much has changed, but feels like nothing has … Welcome to our world… Tim’s lil brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Kareena too posted a selfie on Instagram after the birth of her second son. The caption of the picture reads, “Oh hello there… Missed you all”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



After the birth of the baby, Saif confirmed the news and told PTI, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday morning and her baby was born around 9 am. Randhir Kapoor said, “She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.