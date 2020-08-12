Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child and will become parents again. In an official statement by the couple, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” Also Read - Kareena & Saif Are Expecting Their Second Baby And Twitter Can't Keep Calm | See Hilarious Memes

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor reacted on the rumours surrounding her pregnancy and said, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company." He told the entertainment portal that Saif and Kareena had not told him anything and has no idea if the news is true.

Kareena and Saif are the proud parents of the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who is now three-years-old and already an internet sensation. Earlier in 2018, when she was asked about the possibility of a second child, she said, "Two more years".

In 2019, Kareena had said in an interview, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Saif and Kareena met on the sets of Tashan and fell in love with each other. After dating for some time, they tied the knot in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli, films Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.