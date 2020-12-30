Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted her cousins, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain at her house for dinner on Tuesday night. The evening was joined by Aadar’s girlfriend, Tara Sutaria and other family members such as Kunal Kapoor and his son Zahan. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a picture of a dinner table nicely decorated with vintage cutlery and crockery. She captioned it, “Countdown to new years has begun… Sit down cousins dinner. What’s on the menu?” Also Read - 'Capturing For Life'! Mom-To-Be Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Bare Baby Bump on Magazine's Cover

On the other hand, Armaan shared a picture of the table with family members sitting and his name tag being on the focus. Meanwhile, Armaan Jain posted a picture of Kareena, sitting opposite to him, and Zahan craving for some good food. In one of the pictures, Aadar Jain can be seen cutting the piece of meat and looking all joyous. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt NOT Getting Engaged In Ranthambore, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

Check Out The Pictures Here:

The Kapoor family came together for their annual Christmas lunch. Sharing a group picture on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “The tradition continues… and so does the screaming… la familia forever… All covid tested rocking and rolling… Merry Xmas people. (sic)”

The party was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, among other family members.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan had also hosted a dinner for their family and the party was attended by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, Karisma Kapoor, and her daughter Samaira.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child. They are parents to their four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.