Maldives: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has jetted off to the Maldives to ring in the birthday of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan along with their sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, she shared a new set of photos from the picturesque location as she wishes Saif on his 51st birthday. In the first photo, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh are captured in one frame, making it a perfect family portrait.

In the last picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen having some romantic time together as they take a dip in a pool. In the frame, Said and Kareena can be seen facing towards the sea as they get a click. Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want. (sic)"

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



On August 14, the couple jetted off for a much-needed family vacation to the Maldives. Revealing about the trip, a source close3 to the couple told Bombay Times, “Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments. He will be spending the much-needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island.”

Interestingly, this is the very first vacation of the little munchkin Jeh Ali Khan. Before heading to the Maldives, Kareena and Saif had made a visit at Randhir Kapoor’s home and the toddler was captured by the paparazzi for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas. She has also turned into a producer now along with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta for a yet-untitled thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, which is set in the UK.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Adipurush.