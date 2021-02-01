Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child this month. While mommy Kareena is having so much fun while gearing up to embrace motherhood once again, daddy Saif is all excited to see another little one playing in the house. The couple has already got fans’ wishes and love from the media and everyone is immensely excited to welcome the second royal baby of the tinsel town. What adds to the entire excitement is this prediction by renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Gorges on Chaat With Her Girlfriends Malaika Arora, Amrita And Natasha Poonawalla - See Pics

After predicting that Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are going to be blessed with a baby girl, the astrologer has predicted that Saifeena too will be blessed with a baby girl. Talking to india.com, Pandit ji mentioned that Saif and Kareena are a power couple in the industry and according to the couple’s face reading and astrological prediction, they are going to welcome a little girl angel in their family after Taimur Ali Khan. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS Kareena Kapoor Khan's Due Date, Says 'We're Very Excited'

“Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among B-town’s power couple. In fact, their son Taimur, who is just four, is already a hot favourite of shutterbugs and paparazzi. Speculations are already rife over who the new member of the family would be. Based on astrological calculations and face reading, it is quite likely that the couple will be blessed with a baby girl, who will be a bundle of talent, thanks to her paternal as well as maternal family lineage,” said Pandit ji. Also Read - Netizens Call Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Photoshoot 'Publicity Stunt', Share Photos Of Real Women

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy amping up her new space as baby no. 2 says hi to the world this month. The actor and her family are all set to move into the new apartment which is just next to their existing building.

