Actors and power-couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur Ali Khan will be moving to their new home. The couple owns two top floors and after years of wait, it is finally done. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the same with Times of India and said, "Yup, they are moving into a new house. It has been done up and it was bought a few years ago. They are moving in but I am not aware of the date as yet. Movements are restricted because the pandemic is still not over. It has changed the course of everyone's lives. It's self-caution. I don't want to harm the health of my family. I don't want to put anyone in any kind of health scare."

The couple, who currently lives in Fortune Heights, has been often spotted entering and exiting the neighbouring building to check the progress. The apartment has been designed keeping in mind Saif and Kareena's taste. The couple has an extensive library, a gorgeous terrace, a little nursery, spacious rooms and it has been done by Darshini Shah, known for designing Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, and Saif, Kareena's residence at Fortune Heights.



Earlier, Kareena shared a picture on Instagram to share a fun picture with her girl gang – Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a yellow kaftan while Karisma, Malaika, and Amrita opted for comfortable nightsuits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child in 2021. They announced their pregnancy in August this year and wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.