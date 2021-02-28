Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood for the second time with their second newborn baby. The actor delivered on February 21, 2021 and her fans are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of their child. As per the latest reports, the couple has special plans to introduce their newborn child to the world. As per the reports in Pinkvilla, this time the couple will have a virtual introduction of their child through Kareena’s Instagram handle. A source was quoted as saying, “When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and has all her fans, media and family following her there.” Also Read - First Glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Baby Boy is Here - Family Brings The Newborn Home

The source also added that the Pataudi couple took the decision as Saif has been very particular about the safety of his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, they are also taking special precautions after the arrival of the baby the keep the virus at bay. Also Read - When Saif Ali Khan Wanted to Name His Baby Faiz But Kareena Kapoor Insisted on Taimur!

After the birth of the baby, Saif confirmed the news and told PTI, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Newborn Baby Boy Looks Like Taimur Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor Spills The Bean

She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday morning and her baby was born around 9 am. Randhir Kapoor said, “She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am.’ Her sister Karisma Kapoor shared her joy of becoming a maasi again on social media by sharing a throwback photo. The post reads, ‘That’s my sis when she was a newborn and now she’s a mama once again! And I’m a maasi again, so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.’