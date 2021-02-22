Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby boy on February 21, 2021. As we wait for the first glimpse of Bebo’s newborn, Randhir Kapoor spilled the beans that the new baby boy look like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. While he was on the way to the Breach Candy hospital, he spoke with ETimes and said, “Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike). Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur.” Also Read - Meet Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Shares a Rare Picture of The New Mom From Ages Back

If that is the case, we won’t be surprised if the paparazzi chase him just like they chased Taimur and became the star of the internet with his adorable antics. Also Read - As Kareena and Saif Welcomes Second Child, Netizens Flood Twitter with Congratulations and Taimur Memes

Confirming the news, Saif Ali Khan told news agency PTI, ‘We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.’ Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan Visits Mommy Kareena Kapoor And His Li'l Brother at Breach Candy Hospital - See Pics

She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital early on Sunday morning and her baby was born around 9 am. Randhir Kapoor said, “She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am.’ Her sister Karisma Kapoor shared her joy of becoming a maasi again on social media by sharing a throwback photo. The post reads, ‘That’s my sis when she was a newborn and now she’s a mama once again! And I’m a maasi again, so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.’

On Sunday, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted in their respective cars as they reached the hospital to meet the new member of their family.