At the time when everyone is fighting against the deadly COVID-19, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is leaving no stone unturned to mesmerise fans with her quirky posts. People all over the world are advised to maintain social distance and not to shake hands or hug anyone. Taking a dig at the similar ‘hand-shaking’ scenario, the Good Newwz actor took to Instagram to share her perfect reaction to people who try to shake hands with her and it will make you go ‘aww’. Wondering how? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Social Media Duties, Saif Ali Khan Reads in Nawabi Style as They Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared her adorable childhood picture and we bet she is giving some tough competition to her son Taimur Ali Khan. Clad in red undergarments, she looks cute and her aww-dorable expressions will brighten up your boring self-quarantine. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hilarious Birthday Wish For Laal Singh Chaddha Co-Star Aamir Khan Leaves Karisma Kapoor in Splits

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Me… when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.” (sic) Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Slays ‘Slo-Mo’ Walk in Police Uniform on The Sets of Angrezi Medium- Watch Viral Video

Take a look at the photo here:



The state governments have temporarily shut down schools, colleges and places with large gatherings including cinema halls and swimming pools.

The ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday confirmed 147 cases of a novel coronavirus, including 25 cases of foreign nationals being infected and 14 cured cases. Meanwhile, the first case reported in Kolkata has raised several questions over the screening at airports. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported its first case of coronavirus where the 18-year-old was found carrying coronavirus after he came for the test. Questions are being raised over how effective the screenings at airports are which didn’t identify this particular case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. However, the film earned low digits at the box office due to coronavirus scare. The film will be re-released again in theatres after the threat vanishes from the country. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline.