Maldives: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently having a relaxing family time in the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. On Saturday, her younger son Jeh turned six months old and she shared an adorable picture with the little munchkin. Taking to Instagram, Kareena can be seen holding her little one in her arms as she plants a kiss on Jeh. While she looks hot in a black bikini and pink briefs, Jeh is the cutest in tiny blue shorts. Well, the picture will definitely make you go ‘aww’.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Sexy Black Bikini, Raises The Temperature in Maldives

Sharing the post, Bebo wrote, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months of my life. (sic)” Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens Enjoy Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Equation in Horror Comedy

Check Out The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor All Set To Fight Evil 'Witchkandi' But Quirky Comedy Takes The Cake

Many celebrities dropped comments on her post, including Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, and Saba Pataudi.

Kareena and Saif earlier decided to not share pictures of Jeh’s face on a public platform. A few weeks ago, his name was revealed and Bebo has been posting pictures of her newborn son ever since the release of her self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In the book, she revealed that Taimur looks like his father and Jeh looks like her. She wrote, “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter.”

Interestingly, this is the very first vacation of the little munchkin Jeh Ali Khan. Before heading to the Maldives, Kareena and Saif had visited at Randhir Kapoor’s home and the toddler was captured by the paparazzi for the first time.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan on the work front. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas. She has also turned into a producer now along with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta for a yet-untitled thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, which is set in the UK. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Adipurush.