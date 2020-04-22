Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her debut on social media just a few weeks back and she never misses to treat fans with her delightful pictures. Taking to Instagram, she shared her gorgeous throwback picture from her vacation and looks ravishing, as always. In the photo, she can be seen striking a pose in a black top with skull printed on it teamed up with waist belt. Also Read - Kapoor Sisters Kareena And Karisma Miss Mom Babita Kapoor on Her 73rd Birthday in Lockdown

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, smokey eyes, adash of lipstick and hair left open leaving the tresses to fall back. Needless to say, she will definitely wipe-off your lockdown blues. She captioned it, "Wednesday… whatever! #Guts." (sic)

Take a Look at the Photo Here:



Recently, Saif was all praises for Kareena and called her a ‘Hollywood star’. He said that she is very easy to work with her and even added that from playing a lead role in a film to playing a small role in another, she is the most talented and professional actor in the industry. He also opened up about them spending time together with their son Taimur and are also cooking some nice food at home.

He was quoted as saying, “When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It’s just easy work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good.”

“Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor. And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht.