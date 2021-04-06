Mumbai: Brightening up Tuesday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share her mesmerising selfies before she heads out to work out. In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her tanned skin sans makeup and looks absolutely gorgeous. I the first photo, she can be seen clad in a black tank top and she kept her hair natural and a bit messy. In the second picture, she can be seen pouting as she ties her hair in a tiny bun. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears a Mask Worth Rs 26,028 to Spread Awareness Amid COVID And That's Louis Vuitton!

She captioned it, "I need a tan Ok going to workout now." (sic)

On Tuesday morning, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor shared pictures of Kareena’s newborn baby son and it soon went viral on social media. However, Randhir immediately deleted the ‘accidental’ post.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a simple request to her fans amid the rising COVID-19 cases in black Louis Vuitton mask. She wrote, “No propaganda, just wear your mask.”

Meanwhile, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child. The actor has not revealed the name of her baby boy yet. Recently, on a Neha Dhupia chat show, Kareena revealed, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.