Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has treated her fans with a mesmerising picture of her two sons, giving the best look of her newborn baby. On the occasion of Mother's Day, she took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of Taimur Ali Khan holding his little brother in his arms. She captioned the photo, "Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother's Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there… Keep the faith…"

The actor had shared the first photo of her second son on Women’s Day. In the picture, Kareena can be seen holding her baby in her arms, but his face shielded from the view. She had written, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child in February, but have not yet revealed his face, or his name. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” Saif also has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.