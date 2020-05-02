Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan are having a fun time at home amid coronavirus lockdown. After gardening and painting session, the father-son duo is all set to try something new. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture where Saif has taken the charge to give his son Taimur a nice haircut. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan Bumps Into Daddy Saif Ali Khan's Interview, Video Will Wipe-off Your Lockdown Blues

In the photo, Saif can be seen standing behind Taimur holding a scissor in one hand and touching his son’s hair from the other while the little munchkin sits bemused of his father’s hair cutting skill. Sharing the post, the Good Newwz actor wrote, “Haircut anyone?” (sic) Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Reacts on Bandra Crisis, Attack on Doctors, Says 'Crazy Behaviour Doesn't Come as Surprise in India'

Take a look at the photo here:



A few days back, Kareena shared few pictures where Saif and Taimur were channeling their inner ‘Picasso’. In the pictures, Saif can be seen painting flowers on the wall in their balcony and the 3-year-old Taimur’s wall was a multi-coloured canvas.



Recently, Saif opened up about Taimur’s reaction to the lockdown and said that his son is happy to have his parents around. He said that it gives him a lot of positivity and also urged that while spending time with family, people should remember it is not a holiday but a war.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Bhoot Police. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and Karan Johar’s Takht.