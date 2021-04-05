Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Strong Post on COVID-19, Says ‘No Propaganda, Wear Your Mask’

As Mumbai witnesses a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a strong and made a simple request to her fans. As she steps out of her home in Mumbai, she asked her followers to ‘wear the mask’. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie where she can be seen wearing a loose T-shirt, with the word propaganda written on it, and has tied her hair in a bun. She sports a black Louis Vuitton mask and shared the message, “No propaganda, just wear your mask.” Also Read - Dumbness At Its Best! Kangana Ranaut Faces Flak For Stepping Out in Mumbai Sans Mask, Suyyash Rai Trolls Her

Earlier in the day, Kareena was spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra locality, hopping off her car and entering a building. The paparazzi clicked her pictures from a far distance. Also Read - Now Get Vaccinated in Style As Fashion Brand Sells ‘Vaccine-Ready’ Clothes

Check Out The Post Here:



Kareena, who has given birth to her second child recently, has resumed work and is often spotted by the shutterbugs. A few days ago, when she was making her way out of a shoot towards her car, she was surrounded by her team and the paparazzi in a narrow lane. She asked the paparazzi to maintain necessary social distancing.

In February, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child. The actor has not revealed the name of her baby boy yet. Recently, on a Neha Dhupia chat show, Kareena revealed, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.