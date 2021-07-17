Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took a trip down memory lane on Saturday as she shared her childhood throwback picture featuring her elder sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor. The photo is from a Christmas celebration from the Kapoor family photo album and dates back to the Eighties. The photo features little Kareena, teenager Karisma, and young Babita Kapoor.Also Read - Karan Johar's Dream Project Takht Shelved Due To 'Controversial Mughal History'?

Kareena captioned it, “Is it Christmas already? #mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s@therealkarismakapoor. (sic)” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Newborn Son Jeh Ali Khan's First-Ever Pic, Baby Boy Looks Like Brother Taimur

Take A Look At The Photos Here:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the very first picture of her second son Jeh. She wrote, “To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world – Saifu, Taimur and Jeh. (sic)” Also Read - Police Complaint Against Kareena Kapoor Khan For Hurting Religious Sentiments Over Book Title 'Pregnancy Bible'

She has also launched her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’/ Sharing a glimpse of her book on Instagram, she wrote, “I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you. A huge shout-out to my lovely co-writer, @aditishahbhimjyani, for doing such a stellar job, and the amazing @rohanshrestha for not only shooting the book cover with me but for also capturing my little baby’s first-ever photo. So guys, come join my journey and experience it with me. The pre-order link is in my bio.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.