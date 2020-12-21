Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show introduced Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal as his ‘fiance’ leaving many of his fans wonder if the couple is officially engaged. Opening about the same, Varun Dhawan told a news portal that no ceremony has happened, when he has been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and if one calls her anything of his, that is right because she is. The actor also said that he is in a committed relationship with her and that means he is only with her and no one else. Also Read - Tujhko Mirchi Song: Another Proof That Varun Dhawan is no Govinda - Watch Video

He further elaborated that there has been no engagement ceremony and that for the past 18-20 days, he has been in a relationship with only himself as he was under quarantine due to COVID-19.

Speaking of getting married, Varun told Kareena on her chat show, "See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long… I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, 'This is good. Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn't have minded a live-in relationship," he said talking about how they'd have liked to live-in together."

“The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We had not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends. I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it. She rejected me three-four times. I didn’t give up hope,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and will have a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime on December 25.