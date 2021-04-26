Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged her fans to get vaccinated via proper online registration amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Bebo requested that people who are above 19-years-old to take the vaccine and reminded them that online ‘registration is mandatory’. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “Registration is mandatory. Stay safe, get vaccinated.” The vaccinations will be available for people above the age of 18 from May 1. Also Read - Planning Urgent Train Travel? Please Check These Covid 19 Travel Guidelines Issued by States

Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan, but many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen among others have come forward to fight the health crisis in the country. Also Read - Combating Dry Hands Due to Constant Sanitization? Here Are Three Ways to Curb it

In February, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child. The actor has not revealed the name of her baby boy yet. Recently, on a Neha Dhupia chat show, Kareena revealed, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.” Also Read - 'Aayega to Modi Hi': Anupam Kher Slammed on Twitter After He Defends Govt's Handling of Covid Crisis

Last month, Kareena resumed work after delivering her second child, just after a month. She shot for an episode with the Disney Plus show ‘Star vs Food’. The show will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. She also has Karan Johar’s period epic Takht in the pipeline. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.