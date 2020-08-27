After living in over four months of COVID-19 lockdown, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan finally met her girl gang on Tuesday noon. The actor posted a few photographs of herself posing with her girls as they reunited over lunch at Amrita Arora’s house. Kareena looked radiant posing with Malaika Arora, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhatt. The actor’s sister Karisma Kapoor was not present at the gathering but Kareena didn’t miss mentioning her in the caption of her post on Instagram. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s Childhood Pics, Their Wedding Pic And More in This Heartwarming Video

The actor posted a stylish picture of her friends on Instagram with the caption that read, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action," (sic)

Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan also accompanied her to the get-together but he could not be seen in any of the pictures shared on social media. All the divas looked equally pretty dressed in their best fashionable outfits. While Kareena chose to wear silver separates that she teamed up with a statement neckpiece, Malaika wore a white shirt with a pair of printed pants. Check out another picture that seems to have been clicked on the deck of a ship.

Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her second child in March next year. She and husband Saif Ali Khan recently made the same announcement in the media.