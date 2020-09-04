Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those who think that people have turned a tiny issue of nepotism in the film industry into a big topic of discussion. In her latest interview with Anupama Chopra, the actor, who’s expecting her second baby soon, said that she can’t speak about the future of his child Taimur Ali Khan and it’s unfair to predict that just because she and her husband Saif Ali Khan are stars, their kids are going to be stars too. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Takes Dig at Kangana Ranaut Over Nepotism Debate, Says 'Not Interested in Opinion of Half-Educated Starlet'

Kareena said that people started talking about nepotism and made it big because they are getting frustrated with lockdown and staying indoors due to the pandemic. "Why everyone has gone on this huge discussion," she asked.

The actor added that she believed in destiny and thinks that people get what they really deserve in life. "Yeh nahi hai ki Taimur Ali Khan is going to become the biggest star in this country. He's not. He's probably the most photographed child in this country, for whatever reason, I have no clue. I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant," Kareena said.

The actor, who’s all set to finish shooting her part for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, also said that she wants Taimur to chart his own path in the future and becomes whatever makes him happy. “You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life. And it’s not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful. His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way,” she said.

Kareena went on to say that it’s frivolous to talk about nepotism saying a star’s kid will also be a star because even her parents didn’t help her out in the industry. “So all this nepotism ki ye hoga woh hoga, Taimur star banega…. arre we also don’t know,” she said.

