Mumbai: Whether Bollywood or television, celebrities welcomed 2022 in their own way. While some spent time with friends, others had a low-key yet memorable celebration with family. Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also celebrated New Year’s Eve with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu. Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, they enjoyed their ‘last supper of 2021’ at home with some deliciously cooked food.Also Read - UK Companies Face Brexit Import Controls In New Year

For the special night, Kareena Kapoor wore red pyjamas and added charm to her look with the lip shade of the same colour. The actor also shared a picture of her look on Instagram stories and wrote, “Told you pyjamas, lipstick and pout were a thing…New Years eve ready.” Also Read - How Will The New Year 2022 be For You As Per Your Birthdate - Numerological Prediction

Apart from this, Soha also took to her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of their dinner. From Saif to Kareena and Kunal, everyone can be seen wearing a golden hat with ‘Happy New Year’ written on it. “The last supper – of 2021. (at 50 per cent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe,” Soha wrote while sharing the picture and dropped a red heart emoji. Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Soha’s post and wished the family a very happy new year. Also Read - Welcome 2022: Celebrations Remain Muted Across Nations As Omicron Raises Fear Of Abrupt Infection Surge

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently recovered from COVID-19. On the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.

Happy New Year!