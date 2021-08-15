Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is unabashed and unapologetic. She is known for breaking stereotypes for many years now and especially during her pregnancies. The actor recently launched her pregnancy book, titled “Pregnancy Bible,” which talked about the challenges and many aspects of motherhood. The book, of course, is receiving great reviews, but Kareena’s revelation about losing her sex drive during pregnancy made several headlines.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Not Akshay Kumar But Ajay Devgn To be The First Guest | Watch

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena said, “I don’t think you require guts to talk about this; these are day to day things. Sex is a relevant topic between a husband a wife and it affects how a woman feels.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Shooting of Dhakkad With a Dinner Date With Team in Budapest

In her book, Kareena had revealed that during pregnancy a woman doesn’t feel the need for sex and she does not feel the urge or doesn’t even feel that she likes herself at that point of time during pregnancy. “This is what women go through before childbirth. People are not used to seeing mainstream actors talking about these things. But then, they are not used to seeing mainstream actors pregnant either,” she told HT. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Body Transformation: Kickboxing Champion Drew Neal Helps 'Villain 2' Actor Get Into Shape With Diet And Training

Kareena in her book also talked about postpartum depression, depression, surrogacy, and struggling with weight. She said, “I felt fitter, went out a lot and I had my mojo. But I didn’t feel particularly sexy when I was pregnant with Jehangir.”

In other news, the actor also reacted to receiving all the negativity for naming her second son ‘Jehangir Ali Khan‘. The actor revealed the full name of her baby in the newly launched book which triggered mean comments from social media users. In an interview with a news portal, the stunning mother said that she’s resorting to meditation to escape all this negativity on social media and there’s nothing else that she can do about it.

The actor was quoted as saying, “Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option left). That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”