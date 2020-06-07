Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were among the ones who rushed to Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Sunday as the government eased the lockdown in the city. Pictures of Kareena and Saif taking a stroll at the queen’s necklace along with their three-year-old kid Taimur Ali Khan went viral on social media. Many Instagram and Twitter users also pointed out that Saif wasn’t wearing any mask to protect himself from the deadly virus that has infected the maximum number of people in Mumbai. Both Kareena and Taimur covered their mouth with the mask though. Also Read - COVID-19: Hospital in Mumbai Hands Over Body Without Waiting For Test Result, 500 People at Risk Now

While Kareena wore a black-and-white printed dress with a pair of white shoes, Saif was seen in his trusty white kurta pajama. Taimur, like always, looked cutest in his grey t-shirt and a pair of white denim shorts. Look at these pictures: Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to be The Voice of Google Maps in Mumbai? Read on

Marine Drive is currently trending on Twitter as we write this. Mumbai saw a huge crowd on the Marine Drive on Sunday as more people stepped out of their homes after facing two months of nationwide lockdown. Social distancing appeared forgotten as people took a stroll and walked with many others while wearing masks. Many social media users expressed shock and disappointment over people’s response to the unlock phase 1 where they evidently ignored the fact the virus is still there waiting to infect more people, especially in Mumbai where the infection rate is the highest in the entire country.

One user on Twitter wrote, “In pics emerging post lockdown relaxation, people can be seen on Marine Drive crowding for a walk. With coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossing 45,000-mark, you’d expect people to stay inside but they are not. Our humble request is Stay home & go out only if absolutely necessaryFolded handsFolded hands” (sic), while another said, “Marine Drive in Mumbai this morning. Rampant stupidity runs deep in our system. Before all #Mumbaikars get their knickers in a twist, pls tell me what part of this seems like social distancing? #Covid_19” (sic)

