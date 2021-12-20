Mumbai: Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his 5th birthday on December 20. While social media is already flooded with Taimur’s cute pictures and birthday wishes, mommy Kareena also took to her official Instagram account and shared an unseen childhood video of her son from his toddler days. In the video, Kareena can be seen capturing Taimur’s first steps and his first fall. Dressed in a red and green jumpsuit, little Taimur can be seen taking little steps towards the camera before he falls.Also Read - Love in The Times of Corona! Kareena Kapoor Shares How Saif Finds a Way To Meet Her Secretly Amid Quarantine

Sharing the video, Kareena Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note and wrote, Your first steps your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high… 'cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta. #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger Happy Birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta".

Check out Kareena Kapoor’s post here:



Several family members and friends took to the comment section of Kareena’s post and sent love to Taimur on his birthday. “Happy birthday to our Jaan,” wrote Karisma Kapoor. ‘Bhua’ Soha Ali Khan also commented, “Happy birthday Tim!! Onwards and upwards.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with Kareena and Soha while Taimur stands cutely in his all-denim look. “Tim turns 5! Wishing him the best life brings…stay safe,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, this time Taimur’s birthday will be a little different as Bebo is still in isolation after she was tested positive for coronavirus.

Happy Birthday, Taimur!