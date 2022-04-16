Alia Bhatt’s Kaleera Falls on Lolo: Actor Karisma Kapoor was beaming with euphoria on cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. As Lolo could be seen happily posing for the shutterbugs and smiling during RaAlia wedding. The actor shared a fun moment on her Instagram handle where the brides Kaleera fell on Karisma. Check out this post by Lolo:Also Read - Soni Razdan Gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Watch To Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Handpicks Kashmiri Shawls For Guests At Wedding

Lolo Cannot Contain Her Exitement On Ranbir-Alia Wedding!

The actor shared two pictures from light hearted moments at the wedding. As Alia’s Kaleera fell on Karisma she shared the picture on Instagram. Lolo captioned the post as, “Instagram VS Reality

The Kaleera fell on me guys ! ✨✨🧡#couldibemoreexcited😂🤦🏻‍♀️ #merebhaikishaadihai"

Karisma Kapoor – The 90s Diva!

Karisma is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the elder sister of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Lolo is the first girl from Kapoor family to debut in movies. The actor is known for her 90s hits with Govinda and some noteworthy performances in movies like Fiza, Zubeida and Shakti.

