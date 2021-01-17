Actor Karisma Kapoor has reportedly put her Khar apartment on sale on a property website. The actor has been living on the tenth floor of Rose Queen Apartment. The carpet area of her flat is 1,611 square feet as listed on the website. The actor had registered her house on the website in December last year. Also Read - All About Saif-Kareena's Luxurious New Home That's Spread Across Four Floors

As reported by DNA, Karisma has listed her house for sale at a price of Rs 10.11 crore. The actor had earlier sold her Bandra apartment for Rs 1.39 crore. The flat is stunning and Karisma has been giving glimpses of the same in her Instagram pictures time and again. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Buys New Office For Rs 3.75 Crore in Mumbai's Khar Area, Here's All About The Property Deal

Seems like this is the best time to invest in properties in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs have been moving in and out of their houses including Karisma’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan who is ready with her new apartment in Bandra’s Satguru Sharan building. The apartment is spread across four floors and Saif-Kareena are all set to shift there before the arrival of their second baby who’s due in March. Also Read - Nia Sharma Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Photos From Her Balcony

Interior designer Darshini Shah recently talked about creating Saif-Kareena’s new abode and mentioned how it’s an open space with a lot of room for both the kids and everyone else. She said that the place is an extension of the couple’s existing apartment in the building nearby because they didn’t want to move out of their old house. “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn’t want to move out. So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way,” she told Times of India.

Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Nia Sharma among many other celebs also purchased properties in various parts of Mumbai recently.