Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Actor Karisma Kapoor has turned 47 and that means that there's a party going on in the Kapoor household. While Karisma gave a glimpse of her elaborate birthday dinner in her Instagram Stories, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan began the celebrations on social media by posting a lovely message.

Kareena, who is Karisma's younger sister, shared a montage of her pictures with Lolo right from their childhood to their grown-up days. The photos showed Kareena and Karisma making faces for the camera, and chilling like the best buddies. In the caption of the post, Kareena mentioned how Chinese food tastes better when her sister is around and how Karisma has always been like her second mother. Here's what the full caption read:

"Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know… my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family… ❤️❤️ Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together ❤️😍 I love you like no one else… I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one… My lolo ❤️❤️ #MyLoloIsTheBestest 🙌🏼😍 #HappyBirthdayLolo (sic)"

Both Kareena and Karisma are the darlings of Bollywood. Their bonding with each other is absolutely amazing and whenever they are together, they set the stage on fire. Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora are also an integral part of their group and together, they all stay like a strong gang of stylish sisters who party like there’s no tomorrow.