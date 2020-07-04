Director Milap Zaveri slammed self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) for using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for self-promotion. Taking to Twitter, he shared a video collage of KRK where he can be seen criticising the actor and in the other, he is mourning the death of the late actor. Milap wrote, “This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people.” (sic) Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee on Being an Outsider: I Was Close to Committing suicide, so my Friends Would sleep Next to me

This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people. pic.twitter.com/KcOBwkirCD Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee on Nepotism: Bollywood Must Rectify or Will Keep Getting Cursed For it — Milap (@zmilap) July 3, 2020

Now, Manoj Bajpayee backed Milap and shared the video and wrote, “With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ….!!! (sic)”

With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ….!!! https://t.co/dXnUVoAFNW — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020

In the video, KRK says that producers like Ekta Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala should not patronise Sushant as he is not a good actor while in another video, he is seen mourning the death of Sushant and showing his admiration for the actor’s work in Bollywood.

Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh dropped clapping emojis on the tweet while actor Suresh Menon wrote, “Well said Milap”. Writer and director Jyoti Kapur Das said: “That one malicious tweet that wasn’t even true! So glad he’s being called out! Hope some of our friends also stop being nice to him. So proud of you, Milap! @BajpayeeManoj Is right! #Karma se darna chahiye!” (sic)

Actor Vir Das tweeted, “He’s a parasite who has consistently attacked people who were too dignified to respond. I’m happy you’re calling him out. Let gutter trolls stay in the gutter.” (sic)

He’s a parasite who has consistently attacked people who were too dignified to respond. I’m happy you’re calling him out. Let gutter trolls stay in the gutter. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 3, 2020



Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he hanged himself at his Bandra residence. As per the reports, the late actor was suffering from depression.