Actor Kartik Aaryan announced his new project on his 30th birthday. He will be next seen in Ram Madhavani’s next film titled Dhamaka. Taking to Instagram, he shared the first look of the film and captioned it, “Aaj mera Birthday hai. #DHAMAKA hona chahiye.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Produce Rom-Com For Kartik Aaryan? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

In the motion poster, Kartik Aaryan can be seen looking outside the glass window from a high-rise building and is looking at the burning bridge. He is seen all suited up and is sporting a long hairstyle with a beard and spectacles. Going by the look, seems like he plays the role of a businessman. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: Kartik Aaryan Turns Showstopper For Designer Manish Malhotra's 'Ruhaaniyat', Looks Sharp and Glamorous

Check out the poster here:



The film will mark Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Ram Madhvani. The film will go on floors in the year 2021.

He will be next seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu in important role. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who played the character of Chhota Pandit in the first film, will return to play another comic role in the new film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the film is slated to release next year.