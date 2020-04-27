Popular Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is known for directing iconic comedy movies such as Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Malamaal Weekly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among several others, in a recent interview revealed that Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana rejected his next movie Hungama 2. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan - Sara Ali Khan’s Never-Seen-Before Picture From The Sets of Love Aaj Kal

The filmmaker revealed that he had approached both the actors for the lead role but they refused as they must have though that he is an outdated director post which Priyadarshan roped in Meezaan Jaffery for the role. “I didn’t go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Deletes His Roti Video With Sister After Sona Mohapatra And Others Slam Him

They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years,” Priyadarshan told PTI. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Gives His Nod to Rohit Dhawan's Hindi Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Will Step Into Allu Arjun's Shoes

The director also said that he wants to work with actors who believe in his conviction. “They seemed disinterested. They don’t tell it to you on your face. I don’t like to beg to actors and (I) prefer to work with somebody who believes in me. Many times when you request an actor to do a film, they show respect to you, offer you coffee and nicely they will avoid you, because maybe they don’t trust you.”

Priyadarshan is one of the finest Indian filmmakers who is unbeatable when it comes to comedy genre. His comedy movies like Hera Pheri have set a benchmark in Indian cinema for comedy movies and have received the cult status.

Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. The film is the sequel to 2003 hit movie Hungama and is slated to hit the big screens on August 14.