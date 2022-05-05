Kartik Aaryan on fallout with Karan Johar: Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but a strong rumour about him simply set the internet on fire last year. The actor, who was shooting for Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya, reportedly had a fall out with the team that resulted in the film being shelved (for now at least). Various reports later suggested that Kartik was ousted from the film because of his behavioural issues and this affected his fans. In a promotional interview with a daily now, the actor spoke about what had happened then.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Reunite After 2 Years, Emotional Sartik Fans Say 'How Fast The Night Changes!'

Speaking to Indian Express, Kartik said he doesn't focus on any rumours in his name and wouldn't give attention to any report that adds to all the tension around. "I just focus on my work. That's all I would like to say about this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now)," he said. When asked to comment on the reports of a lobby being created against him in the industry, Kartik said, "What happens, at times, is people make 'baat ka batangad' (make a mountain out of a molehill). There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time (to think so much). Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours."

Earlier while announcing the 're-casting' of Dostana 2, Dharma Productions had released an official post that read: "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has also got Shehzada in his pipeline. Your thoughts on the actor’s statement?