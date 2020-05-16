Actor Kartik Aaryan has finally shaved off his beard after he revealed during the live Instagram session that his mother has refused to give him food until he shaves off his beard and looks like, he finally chose to listen to his mother and actor Deepika Padukone. Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old actor shared a video where he reveals his new lockdown look. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Rejected Hungama 2, Reveals Priyadarshan, Says 'I Don't Beg Actors

In the video, the Love Aaj Kal actor can be seen sitting in front of the camera while his mom asks her to pass a few things and when she asks 'Gadi De De', he hears 'Dadi (beard) De De' and he takes off his beard and gives it to his mom. The hilarious video has gone viral on social media and fans are applauding his new look.

He captioned the clip, "Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.." (sic)

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Mummy Sahi Khel Gayi.. 🚙 🧔🏻 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on May 16, 2020 at 4:09am PDT



Amid coronavirus lockdown, Kartik has been grabbing headlines be it for his viral videos on spreading awareness with his popular monologue and rap or by baking a biscuit-like cake for his sister on her birthday recently.

He will be next seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu in important role. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who played the character of Chhota Pandit in the first film, will return to play another comic role in the new film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the film is slated to hit the screens on July 31.