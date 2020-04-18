Actor Kartik Aaryan is keeping himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown by urging people to stay home with his innovative videos and his talk show ‘Koki Poochega’ featuring coronavirus warriors and survivors. Apart from this, now he has made a hilarious TikTok video along with his sister. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Gives His Nod to Rohit Dhawan's Hindi Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Will Step Into Allu Arjun's Shoes

In the video, he recreates Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's scene from sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya. While Kartik acts Krithik's character Rohit, his sister acts out Preity's Nisha. In the video, Kartik holds an extension chord in his hand in place of the machine used by Rohit to contact with the aliens. Clad in a white t-shirt and blue cap, he smiles hilariously.

The video is shared by a papparazzi's page and has gone viral on the internet since then.

Watch the video here:

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Kartik has been grabbing headlines be it for his viral videos on spreading awareness with his popular monologue and rap or by baking a biscuit-like cake for his sister on her birthday recently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu in important role. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who played the character of Chhota Pandit in the first film, will return to play another comic role in the new film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the film is slated to hit the screens on July 31.

Apart from this, he has given his nod to Hindi remake of popular Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring South sensation Allu Arjun. The film will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, a source shared, “Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna are now teaming up one more time to produce Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. The script is in place and they have even got a director on board to helm the project. Rohit Dhawan, who earlier directed Desi Boyz and Dishoom will be captaining this one. The makers wanted to make it with a young Gen-Y star who has a good audience base.”