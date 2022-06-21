Karan Johar-Kartik Aaryan unseen video: Seems like all is finally well between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Or at least, that’s what their fans are hoping after a new video from an award night has gone viral. The video shows Kartik and Karan sitting together and sharing a good laugh as Varun Dhawan jokes about something. The video also shows KJo looking at Kartik and the two maintaining their jovial selves at the recently happened award night.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Gets Awkward as He Grooves With Karan Johar on ‘Nach Punjaabban’ Amid Their Tiff - Watch Viral Video

The video has left the fans scratching their heads. While many believe that it was a little awkward between Kartik and Karan at the party, the video that is now going viral suggests otherwise. In another video that took the internet on fire, Kartik was seen being dragged by Varun to dance to a 'Dharma song' and while he went on the stage, he didn't groove much and hid behind Anil Kapoor and others.

Watch the latest video of Kartik and Karan here:

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were sitting together and talking in the recent Pinkvilla event. And when Varun Dhawan cracked the “dance to Dharma song” joke, they two were laughing together. People were hyping this rift like anything 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oE3CUnrtm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) June 19, 2022

The rumours of a rift between the director and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star emerged when Dharma Productions announced the re-casting of Dostana 2 that originally featured Kartik opposite Janhvi Kapoor. While neither Kartik nor KJo ever addressed the speculations about their hustle, there always seemed some awkwardness in their answers when they tried to react to these rumours.

Meanwhile, Kartik is riding high on the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Karan, on the other hand, is busy with his big comeback to direction – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Your thoughts on the video?