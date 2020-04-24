Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made the anniversary of a couple a bit more special by sending them a heartfelt note on Twitter. A fan, who is a husband took to the micro-blogging site to share a message “@TheAaryanKartik Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day.” Well, unexpectedly, Kartik noticed the tweet and spared his time to send anniversary wishes to Vikash and Nirupama. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Deletes His Roti Video With Sister After Sona Mohapatra And Others Slam Him

Kartik wrote, "Happy Marriage Anniversary Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home…. Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do….". The fan didn't leave a minute to reply him back. "Thanks a lot Sir ..!! My girl is getting crazy :)", he replied excitedly.

The Pati Patni Aur Who actor never disappoints his fans whenever he is approached for a selfie or an autograph. And on Thursday, he made the day for this couple.

Have a look at the tweets: