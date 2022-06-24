Kartik Aaryan new car pics: Producer Bhushan Kumar has gifted a brand new luxury car to actor Kartik Aaryan after the stupendous performance of their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the Box Office. The actor-producer duo did a fabulous photoshoot in front of the swanky car. Kartik has been gifted an Orange McLaren which is India’s first GT. In the photo, both Kartik and Bhushan are seen flashing their wide smiles while posing in front of the striking orange sports car.Also Read - Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Making Kartik Aaryan Dance With Karan Johar at Bollywood Party | Exclusive

India’s first GT car – an Orange McLaren is priced at Rs 3.72 crore (as mentioned on its official website). The car reportedly has a top speed of 326.7 km/h (203 mph) that can accelerate from 0-97 km/h (0-60 mph) in 3.1 seconds, and 0.200 km/h (0-124 mph) in nine seconds. It also has a seven-inch touchscreen mounted in the centre to control a revamped infotainment system. The system is supplemented by a 12.3-inch driver information display. Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Exclusive Interview | Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor - Watch

Meanwhile, Kartik has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released last month. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also featured Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Sanjay Mishra among others in important roles. The film has collected a whopping Rs 184.32 crore in India (nett) and has been declared an official blockbuster at the Box Office. Did you watch it yet? Also Read - Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar Share a Hearty Laugh, Bury The Hatchet in Unseen Video From Award Night - Watch