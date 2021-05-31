Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been rumoured to may have lost out on yet another film after Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie. According to HT report, the actor was roped in by filmmaker Aanand L Rai for his yet-untitled project – a gangster film – but he is no longer part of the project now. As pert a source, Kartik was in advanced talks with the filmmaker but before he could sign on the dotted lines, things fell apart. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor Exudes Hotness in Rs 7,254 White Bikini And Rs 10K Oversized Hat

The source was quoted as saying, “Kartik was in advanced-level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart.” The source further added that Rai’s assistant was to direct the film. In February this year, the reports of Aaryan and Rai surfaced after the actor was snapped outside the filmmaker’s Mumbai office. Also Read - After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan Opts Out of Shah Rukh Khan-Backed Film Due To 'Creative Issues'?

The real reason for Kartik not doing the project of the film is still unknown. The source also pointed out, “The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik may be losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand.” Also Read - Suhana Khan And Her Girl Gang's Jacuzzi Party Wearing Stunning Swimwear on Yacht is Too Hot to Handle

Apparently, Aaryan is not even aware that the makers have already replaced him with another actor. The source reveals, “Aanand is now considering Ayushmann Khurrana for this film with who he had earlier collaborated on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020), so it’s not a surprise if he may have readily come on board.”

Earlier, there were reports that he has voluntarily opted out of Shah Rukh Khan-backed film Freddie. As per the Times of India report, Kartik had creative issues with the film’s director Ajay Bahl and was not very pleased with the script. The report also states that creative issues with Bahl cropped up in the last 15 days where Kartik expressed his unhappiness with the film’s script. If reports are to be believed, the actor was also apparently unhappy with the casting of the film. Kartik has returned the signing amount too and those close to the actor have said that his volountary exit has been turned into a Chinese whisper which has upset him who prefers to maintain a stoic silence.

These come after Kartik was ousted from Dharma Production-backed film, Dostana 2, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. It was reported that his Exit from the film was due to ‘creative differences’ after shooting for almost 14 days. Karan Johar’s Dharma Production had issued a statement regarding the same and claimed that they are ‘recasting Dostana 2’ due to ‘professional circumstances’. The production house wrote, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

The sources also claimed that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar has vowed to not work with Kartik again. Sources also revealed that Karan Johar’s production house is replacing the actor in the sequel. Production of Dostana 2 was underway and it had completed 20 days of shoot for the film. As per the sources, Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Reports also suggest that there was a lack of clarity on the commitment of dates from his side. Kartik was also to collaborate with Karan Johar on a new film, a cricket story, to be helmed by Sharan Sharma, but now the film has been reportedly held up and the production house will approach a new actor soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.