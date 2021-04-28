Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan is known for his quirky presence on social media. The actor has announced the commencement of registrations for Covid-19 vaccines with a humorous caption and ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ look. Taking to Instagram, he shared his picture and hilariously wrote in the caption, “When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41 Registrations open today. (sic)” Also Read - Add These 5-Zinc-Rich Foods To Your Diet To Boost Your Immune System

Check Out The Post Here:



Kartik is known for creating awareness against the coronavirus. From his iconic monologue propagating to take precautions against the virus to his show ‘Koki Poochega’ paying a tribute to the frontline warriors, he emerged amongst the most vocal celebrities to create awareness on social media. The actor also uses his social media to offer a constant reminder to his fans and followers in order to use a mask and maintain social distancing.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan urged her fans to get vaccinated via proper online registration amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Bebo requested that people who are above 19-years-old to take the vaccine and reminded them that online ‘registration is mandatory’. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “Registration is mandatory. Stay safe, get vaccinated.” The vaccinations will be available for people above the age of 18 from May 1.

On Monday, India recorded over 3.52 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total infection over 1.73 crore. Over 28 lakh cases are currently active while 1.43 crore people have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus. With 2,812 new fatalities, the death toll is now over 1.95 lakh.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was also tested positive for coronavirus on March 22. However, He recovered from the deadly virus. The actor took to social media sharing a sun-kissed picture with his fans and wrote, “Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work.”

On the work front, Dharma Productions fired Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 and announced that it will be recasting the movie. Reportedly, Dharma took this decision following Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’.