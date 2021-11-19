Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan‘s much-awaited movie Dhamaka has finally been released. The film is now streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Kartik Aaryan is playing the role of a news anchor named Arjun Pathak, whose life turned upside-down after a call from a terrorist. The movie also presents Kartik in his never-seen-before intense avatar and seems like fans are loving it.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Calls Tejasswi Boring As Kartik Aaryan Asks, 'Kaun Ghar Ki TRP Ghata Raha Hai?'

Soon after the movie was released, fans took to social media appreciating it. Netizens mentioned that Dhamaka is a phenomenal movie and is surely a blockbuster. Fans are also calling Dhamaka to be Kartik Aaryan’s ‘best performance ever.’ The actor has clearly impressed fans with his whole new avatar in this thriller by Ram Madhvani. “Beautifully portrayed the current scenario or media, government and life as whole, Loved it,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Pathak ji dhamaka kar diya.” Also Read - 'Arjun Ji You Nailed It,' Kartik Aryan Impresses Fans With His Never Seen Before Look In Dhamaka New Song

Check how fans are reacting to Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka:

@TheAaryanKartik tumto garda udaa diye ho bhai. Bawal movie ekdum acting sabka boleto ek number. Keep coming the good works @mrunal0801 Apka kya bole aur.. your fan since super30. U never disappoint ❤️ must watch movie #dhamaka @RSVPMovies @NetflixIndia — Vivek Bose (@BibekBose12) November 19, 2021

Also Read - Dhamaka New Promo: Kartik Aaryan As Arjun Pathak Will Give You Goosebumps | Watch

#Dhamaka what a brilliant watch. From the start till last very engaging, tension boils up and grips you completely.Shows harsh reality so effortlessly. @TheAaryanKartik mindblowing performance.Thankyou for doing this film and showing that your are capable of doing different roles — Arsh (@ArshTanwar2) November 19, 2021

.@TheAaryanKartik is a revelation in #Dhamaka, a thrilling ride that entertains for the most part, with Kartik at its centre. Liked that the film makes one think. @RamKMadhvani in good form again. Great acts from @mrunal0801 @AmrutaSubhash @soham_majumdar_

Review in a bit pic.twitter.com/pzNIMggFku — Priyanka Roy (@priyankaroy2706) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will now be next seen in Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Freddy and Shehzada.