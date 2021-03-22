Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor announced the same on Instagram with a picture of positive (plus sign) and wrote, “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo. (sic)” With him testing positive, Kiara Advani who also came in contact with him during Lakme Fashion Week and shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had to get tested too. Also Read - Maharashtra Emerges as New COVID-19 Hotspot. Take a Quick Recap at Last 13 Days

