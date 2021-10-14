Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan has joined hands with director Rohit Dhawan for his upcoming movie Shahzada. The title is supported with the tagline ‘He Returns Home’. With this movie, Kartik will reunite with his Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti Sanon. In this film, Kartik is set to fill in the big shoes of Allu Arjun who essayed the lead role in the original film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik Aaryan took to social media sharing the announcement and wrote, “#Shehzada 👑 Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince ❤️ @kritisanon #RohitDhawan”Also Read - Pyaar Ka Punchnama Boy, Kartik Aryan To Star In Satyanarayan Ki Katha| Exclusive Insights

Shehzada will be released on November 4, 2022, and fans are already excited about the same. However, apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aryan has several other big movies in his pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movies Here:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set for a theatrical release next year. The movie will be released on March 25.

2. Freddy

It is a romantic thriller, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kartik Aaryan has already started shooting for the movie.

3. Captain India

Kartik Aaryan is all set for an extraordinary mission with his upcoming movie Captain India. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and is produced by RSVP and Baweja Studios. Captain India will be released next year.

4. Satyanarayan Ki Katha

In June this year, Kartik Aaryan announced this epic love story titled, ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’. The film will go on the floors towards the end of this year and will hit theatres in 2022. It is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures.

Are you excited for these Kartik Aaryan movies?