Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s actor Parth Samthaan has been trolled for flouting the BMC quarantine rules after he stepped out of his sealed flat after he suffered a panic attack. The actor, who was in self-quarantine after battling coronavirus, traveled to Pune to be with his family. However, social media users alleged that he violated BMC quarantine rules. Also Read - Coronavirus: India Crosses 15 Lakh-mark, Centre Says Recovery Rate Improving, Fatality Declining | Top Developments

A twitter user named Rajiv Ranjan tweeted, “Parth Samthaan – cine celebrity violated COVID 19 rules. Breaks rules of quarantine in DB woods Goregaon society and puts the residents at risk. His flat has been quarantined by BMC but he comes out and breaks all rules. Need action BMC.” Also Read - Scientists Find Evidence of Covid-19 Exposure in Household Cats and Dogs in Italy

Another user wrote, “TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice.” Also Read - Fact Check: Is the Govt Selling 3 Khadi Masks For Rs 999? Know the Truth Behind the Viral Ad

TV actor @LaghateParth Samthaan has been flouting BMC quarantine rules, stepping out of BMC seal of his flat, using public facilities in DB woods, Goregaon putting residents at risk. His house help who stays with him, is still positive. Need action by BMC @mybmc @mumbaipolice — Shilpa (@Suhaasi) July 27, 2020

However, the actor clarified that he had a panic attack which led him to leave his house to be with his family in Pune. He tweeted, “Dear @Suhaasi,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14…and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my way to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family…”

Parth Samthaan has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram and thanked his fans for their prayers. He wrote, “As you all know by now…My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers…Thanks a ton. God bless you (sic).”

Dear @Suhaasi ,yes I have tested negative and I was home quarantined for 17 days which technically is more than 14 .. and last night I had a panic attack so were you willing to take me to the doc?? And now m on my to Pune to spend some much needed time with my family .. — Parth Samthaan (@LaghateParth) July 28, 2020



Two weeks back, Parth tested COVID-19 positive and was in self-quarantine ever since. Other actors from show such as Karan Patel, Erica Fernandez, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee among other cast and crew members tested negative.