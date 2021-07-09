Mumbai: The Kashmir Files line producer Sarahna has died by suicide on June 30 after she was found hanged. Actor Anupam Kher shared the news on Instagram and cited depression as the reason for her suicide. Heartbroken Anupam shared an emotional note saying, “This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot, she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown. She (Sarahan) was bright, brilliant, helpful, and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother’s birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother.”Also Read - Dilip Kumar Funeral Updates: Actor Laid to Rest at Juhu Qabrastan, an Era Ends!

He ended the note by saying how depression is affecting the young generation. He further added, "This depression really is affecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother #Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!! #OmShanti (sic)."

Read Full Post Here:

The Kashmiri Files is directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri and is scheduled to release on August 15. The Kashmiri Files cast includes Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar. Mithun Chakraborty and Amaan Iqbal.