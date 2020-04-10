Shikha Malhotra is an Indian film actor and a certified nurse, known for her work in Bollywood movie Kaanchli Life in a Slough starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. As coronavirus cases surged across the nation, Shikha has resumed her career as a nurse. She has a degree in nursing from Delhi’s Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. After sharing pictures that show her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, the actor was appreciated by country including Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

The Bharat actor took to her social media handle to praise her selfless efforts and called her a 'real-life hero.' It was definitely an icing on the cake moment for Shikha for whom her tiredness vanished as soon as she came to know about the same.

As Shikha stepped into the acting business, she never pursued nursing. This time, however, considering the sensitivity of COVID-19 crises, the actor decided to extend a helping hand to the BMC and be at service on the ground.

Shikha had mentioned in her Instagram post that she Is a registered B.Sc. Honours Nurse. She wrote, “For those who don’t know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical and #SafdarjungHospital Spending my five years. So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I’ve Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government.”