Katrina Kaif breaks gender stereotypes: Actor Katrina Kaif dropped some absolutely stunning photos from her bridal entry on social media this morning. The actor, who dressed up in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, gave a tribute to her sisters while sharing the pictures on Instagram on Monday. Traditionally, a bride's brothers carry the chadar (the shed that the bride walks under while entering the venue on her wedding day) but at Katrina's wedding, she made sure she was breaking that gender stereotype. Katrina made her sisters hold the chadar for her as she walked at the venue looking just too-dreamy-for-words.

The actor tied the knot with fellow actor Vicky Kaushal in a love-filled royal ceremony at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barawara on December 9. Katrina's latest post on Instagram read, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way! 💕 ✨ (sic)."

Katrina has seven siblings – six sisters and one brother. She is the fourth child of her parents. Her brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, is the second child in the family. The actor’s eldest sister, Stephanie Turcotte, is 44. Her other sisters are Melissa Turcotte, Sonia Turcotte, Christine Spencer, Natacha Turcotte, and Isabelle. All the members of her family were present at her Punjabi wedding.

Katrina’s sisters carried a shed made of hundreds of flowers during her bridal entry. The rest of the wedding took place with Punjabi customs and rituals. Katrina and Vicky are currently on a photo-sharing spree. The newly-married couple has shared pictures from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies on social media.