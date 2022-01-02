Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. Their love and care towards each other are always visible in their pictures and video. Once again, the newlywed couple is winning hearts as Katrina Kaif came to drop Vicky Kaushal at the airport. On Saturday night, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Vicky had a flight to Indore for the shoot of Luka Chuppi 2, Katrina came just to see him off. The actors were also twinning in mustard outfits. While Katrina wore a mustard shirt, Vicky paired the same colour tee with a pair of denim. In the video that’s now going viral on social media, Vicky and Katrina can also be seen hugging each other.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: #BTSButter to #VicKat, Top Entertainment Hashtags of The Year

This has surely won fans’ hearts. “He came back just to spend new year Eve with her the same way he did for Christmas Day just to be with her ahh if this is not goals I don’t know what it’s he’s going back and forth can’t wait them to take a long break from their booked schedules,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Sharvari Wagh on Rumours of Dating Sunny Kaushal And Attending Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding | Exclusive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Auditioned For Mohinder Amarnath's role in 83 But Opted-Out Later, Here’s Why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Apart from this, she has signed another project with director Sriram Raghavan. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family.